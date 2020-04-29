7 new cases take Covid-19 count to 308 in Haryana

Addition of seven new cases in the Haryana’s Covid-19 tally took the total number of infections in the state to 308 on Tuesday. Four of these were reported from Jhajjar, while two from Sonepat and one from Panipat.

Jhajjar district, which had managed to save itself from the virus attack till Sunday, reported five cases on Monday, four of which were added to the state’s health department bulletin on Tuesday. Jhajjar civil surgeon Dr Randeep Punia said of the four patients, one was a pharmacist from Bahadurgarh and three were family members of an infected Delhi constable (his parents and a daughter). The cop, who hails from Jhajjar’s Saloda village, had tested positive in Delhi. His wife, too, was found infected on Tuesday, but her case has not been included in the state health department bulletin as of yet.

Dr Punia said all members of the cop’s family have been admitted to the isolation ward in PGIMS, Rohtak, while he is undergoing treatment in Delhi. In Sonepat, civil surgeon Dr BK Rajoura said the husband and mother-in-law of an infected woman from Sonepat, who worked as a nurse in Delhi, have tested positive. “The patients have been shifted to BPS medical college in Khanpur Kalan,” he added.

With a 26-year-old woman contracting the virus in Panipat, the district tally has reached 13. As per reports, the woman and her husband were coming back from her parents’ home in Delhi, when the couple met with an accident. During the duo’s treatment, their samples were taken for Covid test. Panipat chief medical officer Sant Lal Verma said the woman was found positive, while her husband tested negative.

ACTIVE CASES 81, RECOVERY RATE 73%

With 11 more patients getting discharged in the state, the number of active Covid-19 cases has come down to 81. Of the total 308 infected people, 224 have been cured. In the active cases, Sonepat tops the chart with 20 patients, followed by Gurugram (15 ), Nuh (11), Panipat (8), Faridabad (6), Panchkula and Jhajjar (5 each), Rohtak and Ambala (3 each), Palwal and Hisar (2 each) and Bhiwani (1). The recovery rate in Haryana is about 73%.