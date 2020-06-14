Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 7 new Covid-19 cases take Mohali’s count to 167

7 new Covid-19 cases take Mohali’s count to 167

The patients include six men and one woman

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 16:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Mohali: Seven persons, including six men and one woman, tested positive for Covid-19 in Mohali on Sunday, taking the district’s count to 167.

The male patients include a 21-year-old from ATS Society, Dera Bassi; two, aged 23 years and 37 years, from Janata Colony, Nayagaon; a 57-year-old from Mubarakpur, Dera Bassi, and a 30-year-old, also from Dera Bassi. Two residents of Lalru, a 32-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, also tested positive.

All the patients have been moved to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur, said Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon, Mohali.
The Nayagaon patients were contacts of an infected patient, while the man from Mubarakpur had connections with a family in which eight members were infected, he added.

All the patients are responding well to the treatment and are stable. Of the 167 cases in the district 47 are active.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Redmi Note 9 Pro to Galaxy M30s, here are top smartphones under Rs 15,000
Jun 14, 2020 17:30 IST
Looking back from 2062 to marvel at how far the human race has come
Jun 14, 2020 17:29 IST
HP CM approves district-level review meetings for assessment of Covid-19 arrangements
Jun 14, 2020 17:29 IST
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: A rising star gone too soon
Jun 14, 2020 17:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.