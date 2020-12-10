7 protesters have died so far, 2 begin hunger strike

Thousands of farmers have been protesting on Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh since November 27, against the three farm laws enacted in September that seek to open farm trade. (ANI Photo)

Seven protesters who are demonstrating against the new farm laws have died since November 27 — five of them at the Tikri border, one at the Singhu border and another on the Delhi Patiala Highway.

Five deceased were from Punjab while two belonged to different towns in Haryana.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting on Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh since November 27, against the three farm laws enacted in September that seek to open farm trade. The farmers are demanding complete withdrawal of the bills and have held several rounds of talks with the central government.

While three protesters died of cardiac arrest and three of different illnesses, one was burnt alive while he was sleeping in a car at the Tikri border.

While Gurjant Singh, 67, Lakhbir Singh, 57, Mewa Singh, 48, Gajjan Singh, 55 and Janak Raj, 55 belonged to Mansa, Bathinda, Moga, Ludhiana and Barnala in Punjab; Ajay Moor, 32 and Kitab Singh Chahal, 60 were residents of Sonepat and Jind in Haryana, respectively.

The Punjab government has announced financial assistance of Rs 5lakh each to the families of dead protesters from the state. Families of both Haryana farmers have demanded a compensation of Rs1 crore from the state government.

Mewa Singh of Moga in Punjab died at the Tikri border on November 27 of a cardiac arrest. He belonged to a family of landless labourers and worked as a tailor.

Janak Raj of Dhanaula town in Barnala district was burnt alive at Tikri border when the car in which he was sleeping caught fire on November 28. He was a cycle mechanic who went to Tikri border along with some tractor mechanics to help farmers.

Gajjan Singh died at Tikri border on November 30. His family claimed he fell sick after facing the water cannon used by the police to disperse protesters.

Lakhbir Singh, who belonged to the Laleana village in Bathinda district, suffered a cardiac arrest at Tikri border on December 2. He was an active member of BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan).

Gurjant Mann fell sick at the Tikri border on December 2, from where he was referred to Rohtak. He was brought dead at a hospital. He was a member of BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan).

Protesters said Ajay Moor died on Monday of cold since he was sleeping in a park at the Singhu-Kundli border. He had a small piece of land in Sonepat.

Kitab Singh Chahal died of a cardiac arrest on Delhi-Patiala highway during the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, two farmers from Uttar Pradesh — Suresh Chand, 60, and Bhudev Prasad, 70, taped their face with paper messages on them, declaring they were going on a hunger strike.