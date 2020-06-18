Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 70 morning walkers at Sukhna Lake detained for not wearing masks

70 morning walkers at Sukhna Lake detained for not wearing masks

They were detained for two hours before being released with a warning, police said.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 21:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

As many as 70 morning walkers were detained by the police for not wearing masks at the Sukhna Lake on Thursday morning.

Police said these people were taken to the Sector 3 police station in the back of a police truck while maintaining proper social distancing. “They were detained for two hours before being released with a warning,” they said.

Sukhna Lake has become a major attraction for residents during the lockdown with nearly 2,000 walkers coming here daily on an average.

