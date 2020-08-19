Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 70-year-old cyclist hit by car dies in Chandigarh, driver booked

70-year-old cyclist hit by car dies in Chandigarh, driver booked

Elderly man was returning home after work, with his son on another cycle, when the mishap took place.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 18:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A 70-year-old cyclist, who was hit by a car in Sector 29 on Monday, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

The deceased, Chatrepal, was a resident of Mauli Jagran and painted houses for a living.

His son, Virender Pal, told the police that he and his father were returning home from Sector 21 on their cycles after finishing work. When they reached near the taxi stand in Sector 29, a white Hyundai i20 hit his father’s cycle. He rushed his father to GMCH, Sector 32, where he died during treatment.

The car driver was identified as Lalit Parshad, hailing from Uttarakhand. He was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area police station.



As many as 20 people have been killed in 18 road accidents in Chandigarh since January 2020.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Please consider my brother-cum-coach for Dronacharya: Manoj to Rijiju
Aug 19, 2020 19:08 IST
J&K admn constitutes five-member committee for economic revival
Aug 19, 2020 19:06 IST
Chandigarh’s govt schools to hold online remedial classes
Aug 19, 2020 19:04 IST
US provides second shipment of 100 ventilators to India to help fight Covid-19
Aug 19, 2020 19:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.