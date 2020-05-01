70-year-old shopkeeper, his family attacked in Ludhiana village

A 70-year-old shopkeeper and his family members were thrashed by the residents of Jaspal Bangar village here on Wednesday.

The complainant, Mohammad Ijabul of Aman Colony in Jaspal Bangar village, who runs a grocery shop in the colony, alleged that on Wednesday evening, when he was standing outside his shop, he heard some villagers standing near his shop and abusing his community “for spreading coronavirus in the country”. When he opposed them, the accused opened attack on him.

“When my wife Feroza Khatun, 60, and sons Mohammad Feroze Rasool Bakhsh, 34, and Al Bakhsh, 32, came to rescue me, they attacked them with sharp-edged weapons and fled the spot,” the shopkeeper added.

Based on the complaint, Sahnewal police have lodged an FIR against 25 people.The accused have been identified as Gauri Shankar, Raj Kumar, Hari Shankar, Guri and his brother, all residents of the same village, and their 20 accomplices, who are yet to be identified.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kulwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 341 (wrongful restraint.), 294 (obscene acts and songs), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

“Meanwhile, Mohammad Ijabul, who was injured severely in the incident, has been referred to Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, for treatment,” the ASI said, adding that his wife and sons who were also injured in the incident are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Ludhiana.

It is the second such incident in the district this month. On April 14, around a dozen residents of Baba Namdev Colony had thrashed a 26-year-old man when he was passing through their area on motorcycle.