70-year-old succumbs to Covid-19 in Ludhiana

A 70-year-old man succumbed to Covid-19 at SPS Hospital here on Monday.

The victim, Joginder Singh of Shivpuri, was rushed to the hospital on June 19 with symptoms of shortness of breath. He was provided ventilator support but his condition continued to deteriorate, said medical superintendent Dr Rajiv Kundra.

The patient was suffering from comorbidities, including hypertension, diabetes and renal failure, said Dr Kundra.

So far, 560 Covid-19 cases have been reported from the city, of which 156 patients were from other districts and states.

A total of 15 people have succumbed to the disease, of which 13 were from outside the district.

SIX POLICE PERSONNEL HOSPITALISED

Six police personnel, including a woman constable, an additional station house officer and two assistant sub-inspectors, were among the 44 persons to test positive for Covid-19 here on Sunday.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Dr Sachin Gupta, who is also the nodal officer for Covid-19, said, “Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Raghbir Singh, 53, posted at Sahnewal police station; Amandeep Singh, 32, a Munshi at Sahnewal police station; ASI Surinderpal, 49, a constable; Kulwant Singh, 49, and Shimlapuri police woman constable Sushmarani were hospitalised after their reports came in.”

COVID-19 PATIENT ESCAPES

The health department faced resistance when they arrived to pick up people who had tested Covid-19 positive in Prem Nagar on Sunday evening.

Three patients refused to go to the hospital. After the police were called in two agreed to visit the hospital while the third patient escaped.