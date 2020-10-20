Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 70-yr-old Chandigarh man shoots self in suicide bid

70-yr-old Chandigarh man shoots self in suicide bid

Police said the man is suffering from depression, and was being treated for it at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 00:54 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 70-year-old pensioner, who is reportedly depressed, was left critically injured after shooting himself in an apparent suicide attempt during the wee hours of Monday in Chandigarh.

A former engineer, he had retired from a central government department in Mohali, and was presently staying with his wife in Manimajra. He has two daughters, who are married.

It was around 4:30am that he shot himself in the temple with his licensed .32 bore revolver. He was wearing a turban.

The senior citizen was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, from where he was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). His condition is said to be critical.

Police said the man is suffering from depression, and was being treated for it at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

