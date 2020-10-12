Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / 70-yr-old man succumbs, 98 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh

70-yr-old man succumbs, 98 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh

Neighbouring Mohali and Panchkula districts report zero casualty

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 23:56 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 70-year-old man from Sector 50 succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday, taking the toll to 192 in Chandigarh.

With 98 people testing positive — less than 100 for the third consecutive day — the total reached 13,260.

As many as 11,898 (89.7%) patients have recovered so far, including 111 discharged on Monday. The number of active cases has dropped to 1,170 (8.8%), while fatality rate stands at 1.4%.

Meanwhile, 144 people were discharged while only 58 tested positive for Covid-19 in Mohali district, with no casualty being reported. Among the fresh cases, 42 surfaced in Mohali city alone.



The number of active cases has come down to 931 (8.1%), as 10,334 (90.1%) patients of 11,473 tested positive so far have recovered while 208 (1.8%) have died.

Panchkula, too, reported no casualty while 47 fresh cases surfaced across the district, taking the total to 6,640.

While 6,147 (92.6%) patients have been cured, 101 (1.5%) have died, leaving 392 (5.9%) cases still active.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

The mystery of India’s low coronavirus death rate
Oct 12, 2020 23:09 IST
GST Council meeting ends, no consensus on states’ compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
Oct 12, 2020 22:39 IST
IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR: AB de Villiers special floors KKR in Sharjah
Oct 12, 2020 23:41 IST
‘Simply unethical’: UN warns against pursuing herd immunity to stop Covid
Oct 13, 2020 00:35 IST

latest news

Covid loosens its deadly grip over Ludhiana
Oct 13, 2020 02:09 IST
Two middle-aged men held with fake currency notes in Ludhiana
Oct 13, 2020 02:10 IST
Curfew gone, late-night revellers are back in Ludhiana
Oct 13, 2020 01:57 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 13, 2020 01:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.