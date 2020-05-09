Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 700 stubble burning cases reported in Punjab, PAU V-C condemns incident

700 stubble burning cases reported in Punjab, PAU V-C condemns incident

Dhillon urged farmers not to burn stubble in haste as there was enough time to sow paddy and maize.

Updated: May 09, 2020 12:36 IST

By Mohit Khanna, Hindustan Times/Ludhiana

PAU V-C Baldev Singh Dhillon said people were already reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, setting fields on fire would compound the problem. (HT PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE )

A day after the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre recorded 700 stubble burning incidents from across the state, Punjab Agricultural University vice-chancellor Baldev Singh Dhillon took to social media to condemn the occurrence.

Addressing farmers through the Facebook handle of the university, Dhillon urged farmers not to burn stubble in haste as there was enough time to sow paddy and maize.

“I was deeply anguished to learn that stubble burning incidents were reported at over 700 locations. The most disturbing aspect is that majority of stubble burning incidents were reported in the areas used for sowing paddy and maize,” said Dhillon.

He said people were already reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, setting fields on fire would compound the problem.



‘PEOPLE WITH WEAK LUNGS AT RISK’

“Covid-19 poses a serious threat to people with weak lungs. By indulging in stubble burning aren’t we aggravating the risk? Those with weak lungs will not be able to handle the pollution caused due to stubble burning. It is time to make amends and shun the practice,” said Dhillon.

He also recited a sermon by the Sikh master Guru Nanak: ‘Pawan guru, pani pita, mata dhart mahat’.

Meanwhile, district agricultural officer Narinder Singh said two cases of stubble burning had been registered in Samrala area.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bank defaulters flee country, SBI lodges complaint against Delhi firm after 4 yrs
May 09, 2020 12:30 IST
‘Bengal govt not allowing trains with migrants to reach state’: Amit Shah
May 09, 2020 10:41 IST
Bihar minister clashes with Delhi govt over rail fare of migrant workers  
May 09, 2020 11:51 IST
India reports 3,320 new Covid-19 cases, 95 deaths in 24 hours
May 09, 2020 09:21 IST

latest news

China to reform disease prevention & control system amid Covid-19 pandemic
May 09, 2020 13:17 IST
Australian captain Lanning delivers virtual batting class for Ireland women’s team
May 09, 2020 13:17 IST
Covid-19: Bombay HC tells Maharashtra to protect Arthur Road jail inmates
May 09, 2020 13:20 IST
Utilise the army, paramilitary to tackle the migrant workers’ crisis
May 09, 2020 13:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.