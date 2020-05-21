Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 71 lakh MT wheat procured: Dushyant

71 lakh MT wheat procured: Dushyant

He said the state government has also procured more than 4,422 MT gram

Updated: May 21, 2020 00:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said the state government has procured over 71 lakh metric tonne (MT) wheat and 7.58 lakh MT mustard.

He said the state government has also procured more than 4,422 MT gram.

Chautala, who also holds food, civil supplies and consumer affairs portfolio, said some leaders of opposition parties were not able to ‘digest’ that the procurement process was running smoothly despite the lockdown, and were misleading farmers.

“The reality is that the cash credit of ₹22,000 crore has already been kept for the payment to farmers and for the 2.5% commission to arhtiyas,” he added.



He said payment of both the farmers as well as arhtiyas is done on the third or fourth day after the wheat purchased in the mandis is lifted for the warehouses.

He said wheat is being procured at an MSP of ₹1,925 per quintal, mustard at ₹4,425 per quintal and gram at ₹4,875 per quintal.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab’s electoral process in focus during webinar at Panjab University
May 21, 2020 01:31 IST
3 dead as Cyclone Amphan crosses Odisha before making landfall in Bengal
May 21, 2020 01:29 IST
Placements preparations during Covid-19 pandemic in focus during webinar at Panjab University
May 21, 2020 01:27 IST
Mohali man’s decomposed body found hanging in house
May 21, 2020 01:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.