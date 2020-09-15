715 test +ve, 8 succumb to Covid in Chandigarh tricity

The tricity recorded 715 fresh Covid-19 cases while eight people succumbed to it on Tuesday.

A 45-year-old man from Burail was tested positive after his death in Chandigarh while 347 new cases surfaced, taking the number of cases and deaths to 8,592 and 96, respectively.

With 202 people being discharged, the number of those cured reached 5,502 while 2,991 cases remain active.

In Mohali, three more patients lost battle against the virus, with which the toll has gone up to 145 in the district. Also, 188 fresh cases were reported, taking the count to 7,125.

Those who died have been identified as men, aged 28, 47 and 62, from Phase 9, Sohana and Kurali, respectively.

Among the fresh cases, 76 surfaced in Mohali city, 45 in Dhakoli, 22 in Kharar, 21 in Gharuan and 17 in Dera Bassi. With 154 patients being discharged, the number of those cured and active cases stands at 4,660 and 2,320 respectively.

Four people succumbed while 180 tested positive in Panchkula, in what was the district’s steepest single-day spike in infections.

All the deceased were men. Two of them, aged 74, belonged to Sector 8 and Nanakpur, while the other two, aged 52 and 62, were from Sector 20 and Dharampur, respectively.

While the death toll has reached 51, the number of infections stands at 4,386, with 1,371 still active. As many as 2,964 patients have been discharged so far.