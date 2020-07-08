71mm rainfall leaves multiple Ludhiana roads waterlogged

Commuters wading through the waterlogged road near Clock Tower chowk in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Harsimar Pal SIngh/HT)

Incessant rainfall flooded different areas of Ludhiana on Wednesday as the city witnessed its first heavy rainfall since the onset of monsoon.

Despite tall claims made by the municipal corporation regarding being prepared for monsoons, 71 mm rainfall left areas in the city inundated including Domoria bridge, Panj Peer road, Gill road, Transport Nagar, railway station road, Ferozepur road, Chandigarh road, Shiv puri, Salem Tabri, Haibowal and civil lines.

The MC staff drained out the accumulated water by opening manhole covers and cleaning sewer lines.

Accumulated rainwater also entered a few shops near Clock Tower. The cremation ground behind KVM school, Civil Lines, was also waterlogged.

The internal drains near Domoria bridge and Dharampura also overflowed and sewer water overflowed in nearby areas.

Councillor Manju Aggarwal’s husband Inder Aggarwal, said, “The internal drain was damaged while it was being cleaned a few days back due to which it choked. But, the drain is being cleaned and the accumulated water has been drained out. Meanwhile, the MC’s failure to upgrade the disposal points also resulted in rain water accumulation in different wards.”

Potholed roads in different parts of the city added to the woes of residents. A Dugri resident, Gurkamal Singh said, “The Dugri main road starting from police station till cremation ground is in bad shape which is resulting in accidents. A few residents on two-wheelers fell on the potholed road due to water accumulation.”

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said,”Water logging is mostly witnessed in low lying areas. The MC teams were on the field and efforts are being made to drain out the water as soon as possible. I had also visited different areas of the city to inspect the work being done by sweepers and sewermen. The sewer lines are being cleaned regularly.”

Rainfall good for paddy: Experts

Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU), assistant agro meteorologist, KK Gill said, “The rainfall is good for paddy farmers. The maximum temperature has been recorded at 26.6 degrees, which is 8 degrees below normal. Light rainfall is also expected in the city on Thursday.”

Roof collapses, sewer caves-in

An old sewer line at Dugri Phase 2 caved-in for the second consecutive year on Wednesday due to which a 10-feet crater formed at the site. MC sub divisional officer (SDO), Arshdeep Singh, said, the line would be repaired by evening.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu visited the cave-in site on Wednesday and said the MC is working to replace the four decade old storm sewer drains in Dugri and Kaka marriage palace road.

A road cave-in incident was also reported at Kaka Marriage palace road on Monday. Sandhu also visited different areas of his ward including Panj Peer road where rain water accumulated and directed the MC officials to find a solution for the problem.

The roof of a house in Guru Arjun Dev Nagar also collapsed. MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains said the owner, Gurdev Kaur, was living in an old house. He added that no casualty was reported from the spot and he would take up the matter with the administration so that compensation could be provided to Kaur.

Three calls received by MC’s flood control room

The MC’s flood control room received only three calls from Shivaji Nagar, Salem Tabri and Domoria bridge areas. The authorities said that the accumulated water was drained out in half an hour after receiving the complaints.

The MC has set up a 24x7 flood control room - 0161-4085039-to deal with water logging woes during the monsoon.

MC starts demarcation of Buddha Nullah

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has started the demarcation of Buddha Nullah through electronic total station machines to remove encroachments along the nullah.

In the past, residents have claimed that the width of the nullah has decreased by upto 20 feet due to encroachments in the last over two decades. Due to this, the capacity of the nullah has reduced and it overflows every monsoon. Special task force (STF) constituted by chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh for cleaning the nullah had also directed the MC to remove encroachments.

Joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh said officials of revenue department have also been involved in the process which is expected to complete in a week. Following this, the MC will remove the encroachments.