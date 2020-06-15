72-year-old ex-serviceman dies, 40 more test Covid-19 positive in Ludhiana

As many as 10 cases surfaced from migrants’ quarters (vehras) in Janta Nagar (FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSES ONLY)

A 72-year-old ex-serviceman from Mansuran village died of coronavirus while 40 people, including three undertrials of the Borstal Jail, were tested Covid-19 positive on Monday as the industrial town witnessed the biggest single-day increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases.

The ex-serviceman, identified as Hardeep Singh, who had been suffering from comorbidities, including diabetes, pneumonia and cardiac issues, died due to multiple organ failure this afternoon, said civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga.

Health officials of Pakhowal Primary Health Centre, with the help of cops at the Jodhan police station, cordoned off the area and a medical team collected samples of the exserviceman’s son, daughter-in-law and grandson and other family members.

Besides, village sarpanch Om Prakash, who had come in contact with the victim, was also tested positive of Covid-19.

Hardeep Singh was first rushed to a charitable hospital in Sarabha village from where he was referred to Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital.

Kartar Singh, son of Hardeep Singh, said, “As ventilator was not available at both the hospitals, my father was rushed to the DMCH, where he was kept in a ventilator. However, he died this morning.”

MIGRANTS’ QUARTERS BREEDING GROUND OF COVID-19

As many as 10 cases surfaced from migrants’ quarters (vehras) in Janta Nagar. The infected people included three women and seven men. Besides, five people, including four women and a man, were tested positive of Covid-19 at the Habib Gunj containment zone.

A 40-year-old male migrant worker from Bihar, currently quarantined in Bohapur village in Machhiwara, was also tested positive. He was here for paddy sowing work.

CONTACTS OF POSITIVE PATIENTS

A couple, aged 66 and 62, from Islam Ganj and a mother-son duo, aged 52 and 24, s from Sarjot Nagar, a man and a woman 36 and 29 years respectively from Amarpura in Field Ganj, all contacts of positive patients, were also tested positive.

7 TB, 5 WITH INFLUENZA-LIKE SYMPTOMS ALSO POSITIVE

While seven people, suffering from tuberculosis, and five with influenza-like illness (ILI), were tested positive of Covid-19, three others were found positive from in the test reports received this evening.

24 COPS IN SELF-QUARANTINE

As many as 24 cops, 14 from the Kanganwal police post and 10 from Division number 2 police station, have been asked to remain in self- quarantine after three undertrials were tested positive.

Earlier, a 24-year-old police constable, Gurpreet Singh, posted in the same police station, was tested corona positive.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Dr Sachin Gupta, nodal officer for Covid-19, said, “We have got the list of cops from both the police stations. We will check who came in direct contact with the undertrials and samples will be collected and, after receiving test results, further action will be taken.”