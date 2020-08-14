72mm rain cools down city; showers likely over weekend

After Wednesday’s downpour of 133 mm, 72 mm more rain was recorded in the city on Thursday morning, taking the maximum temperature down by five degrees. Chances of light to moderate rain upto 50 mm is likely in the coming days, met officials said.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said, “The intensity of rain is likely to come down from Friday. Over the weekend, moderate showers can be expected along with wind speeds upto 50 km/h. The temperature is likely to stay on the lower side as well. The likelihood of rain is set to further come down next week.”

Although no traffic jams were reported after Thursday’s downpour, waterlogging was seen on some roads around Sector 28 and Industrial area. The maximum temperature of the city went down from 34.4 degrees on Wednesday to 29.3 degrees on Thursday, three degrees below normal. The minimum temperature of the city went down from 25 degrees on Wednesday to 24.7 degrees on Thursday. In the next three days, the maximum temperature of the city will remain between 31 degrees and 33 degrees while the minimum temperature will remain between 25 degrees and 26 degrees.