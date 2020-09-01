73% of all Covid-19 deaths in Chandigarh reported in August alone

August has proven to be the worst month so far for Chandigarh where the pandemic is concerned with 3,300 new positive cases and 41 new deaths being reported.

This means that 75% of the total cases were reported in August alone while more than 73% deaths reported so far were also registered in this month.

At 5.3%, the average seven-day growth rate of cases is the highest in the country, while the number of active cases has increased five times between July 31 and August 31. A majority of the positive patients, however, opted for home isolation.

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore has directed doctors to focus on symptomatic patients and regularly monitor those in home isolation. An official spokesperson said, “They should be brought to the hospital in case there is deterioration or aggravation of their medical condition. The control room must check their status every day over the phone and the ambulance should be ready to shift them to the hospital. Such a facility should be available round-the-clock.”

SEPTEMBER CRUCIAL MONTH

Experts say September is going to be a crucial period, and tracking and testing should be ramped up.

Director of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Dr Jagat Ram, said the cases were expected to grow in the month of September as well. “This month is going to be crucial for the pandemic. The cases may start decreasing only by the end of this month. Till then, extra precautions need to be taken; not adhering to safety precautions could be more harmful,” he said.

Dr Rajesh Kumar, former head of community medicine and school of public health at PGIMER, said for every positive case, a minimum of 15 contacts needed to be traced and tested to control the pandemic. “If 100 persons test positive, 1,500 of their contacts need to be identified and tested. This chain needs to grow and if enough contacts are identified and tested, you can expect that the cases will start to decrease in the next one to two weeks,” he said.

INCREASING POSITIVITY RATE A GRIM FACTOR

In August, the UT recorded an increase in the positivity rate as well. For every 100 people tested in this month, 20 returned positive. This ratio was only 7 positive cases per 100 people tested till July 31. The UT conducted 16,138 tests in August against 14,239 tests conducted from March till July 31.

“This calls for more aggressive testing and tracing. On average 15 contacts need to be identified and tested. High-risk groups with underlying diseases need to be taken special care of. Chandigarh being a small city can actually take the lead in such initiatives. People in certain professions who make direct contact with a large number of people should also be regularly tested. They can be asymptomatic carriers,” added Dr Rajesh Kumar.