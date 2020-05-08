74-year-old man becomes third Covid-19 fatality in Mohali

Sections
Victim was suffering from lung cancer, tested positive for Covid-19 posthumously

Updated: May 08, 2020 15:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Mohali

The victim was staying with his daughter in Zirkapur and his cremation has been performed as per protocol under the observation of health officials. (Representative Image/HT)

A 74-year-old man, who died at Ojas Hospital in Panchkula on May 7, became the third person to succumb to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mohali on Friday after his reports came out to be positive, posthumously.

The victim, a resident of Jaipurias Sunrise Greens in Zirakpur, was suffering from lung cancer. He was admitted to Ojas hospital in Panchkula on May 7. The hospital also tested him for Covid-19.

The victim passed away on Thursday afternoon. However, his reports, which came on Friday, found him positive for the deadly virus.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the victim was staying with his daughter in Zirkapur and his cremation had been performed as per protocol under the observation of health officials.



“We will collect the samples of his family members and will also trace his contacts. We have already sealed the area in Zirakpur,” he said.

OTHER FATALITIES

On March 31, a 65-year-old man from Nayagaon had succumbed to Covid-19 at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. A 74-year-old woman had died at the Kharar civil hospital on April 6. She was brought to the hospital due to acute hypertension and diabetes and was tested for Covid-19 as a precaution. Her reports, received on April 7 confirmed she had Covid-19.

