75-year-old woman is 10th casualty due to Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh

She was diabetic and suffering from renal failure; she tested positive on July 16 and had travelled to Chandigarh; since the outbreak on March 20, the state has reported 1,631 coronavirus cases

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 11:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Police manning a containment zone in Shimla. Solan is the worst-hit district with 374 cases followed by Kangra with 346 cases. Hamirpur has 283 cases, Una 164, and Shimla 94 coronavirus cases so far. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Dharamshala: A 75-year-old woman from Sarkaghat sub division of Mandi district succumbed to Covid-19 at Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Nerchowk, on Tuesday, taking Himachal Pradesh’s coronavirus toll to 10.

Nodal officer Dr Jeevanand Chauhan said that the woman was diabetic and suffering from renal failure. She tested positive on July 16 and had a travel history to Chandigarh.

“Her condition was unstable for the past two days and she passed away early on Tuesday,” Dr Chauhan said.

The woman’s 44-year-old daughter-in-law is also under treatment for Covid-19.



The first Covid-related death in Himachal was reported on March 23 when a US-returned Tibetan man from McLeodganj died of the contagion. A 21-year-old youth from Sarkaghat, who was also suffering from a kidney ailment, died of Covid-19 at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, on May 5.

A 53-year-old man from Hamirpur died of severe respiratory distress caused by the virus on May 15, taking the state’s death toll to three. Two women died of the contagion on May 25 at hospitals in Shimla and Mandi. Both were suffering from kidney-related and other ailments.

A 57-year-old man from Kangra, who passed away on June 25, was the seventh casualty due to the virus, while an 80-year-old woman died on June 30 and a 70-year-old man on July 4.

0.61% DEATH RATE IN HIMACHAL

The death rate in Himachal due to Covid-19 is 0.61% —lower than the national average of 2.46%.

The state has 223 cases per 10 lakh people. The recovery rate is higher at 65.42% and there are 33% active cases. The state has conducted 15,999 tests per 10 lakh people.

Since the outbreak on March 20, Himachal has recorded a total of 1,631 coronavirus cases.

Solan is the worst-hit district with 374 cases followed by Kangra with 346 cases. Hamirpur has 283 cases, Una 164, Shimla 94, Sirmaur 110, Chamba 80, Bilaspur 66, Mandi 50, Kinnaur 39, Kullu 21 and Lahaul-Spiti district four.

