75-year-old woman killed in Zirakpur road mishap

A 75-year-old woman was killed after a truck hit a scooter in Zirakpur’s Dhakoli area on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Salinder Kaur, who was a resident of Defence Colony in Zirakpur.

She was riding pillion behind her husband Suba Singh when a truck bearing a Himachal Pradesh number hit their Activa. She died on the spot. Meanwhile, the truck driver fled leaving the vehicle behind. It has been impounded.

Dhakoli station house officer Deepinder Singh said a case has registered against the truck driver, who is expected to be arrested soon. After the postmortem, Kaur’s body was handed over to her family

14-yr-old boy rams scooter into ATM booth, dies

A 14-year-old boy died after he rammed a scooter into an ATM booth in Hallomajra, Chandigarh Police said on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Satyam, a Class-8 student and a resident of Hallomajra. He was riding his neighbour’s Honda Cliq when the mishap took place on Sunday morning. Police said he was not wearing helmet.

ATM security guard Vinod told police that due to the impact, the booth’s glass door shattered and a shard pierced into Satyam’s abdomen. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The body was handed over to his family after postmortem on Monday.