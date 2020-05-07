Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 750 AIDS Control Society employees go on indefinite strike in Punjab

750 AIDS Control Society employees go on indefinite strike in Punjab

Staff says they are being assigned frontline duties in Covid-19 units and as such should be covered under the state’s insurance

Updated: May 07, 2020 13:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Ludhiana

Employees of the AIDS control society staging a protest in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT PHOTO )

Around 750 staff members of the Punjab AIDS Control Society initiated an indefinite strike across the state on Thursday.

The employees have demanded a salary hike and permanent jobs as most of them have been earning a measly Rs 13,000 per month for the last 20 years, said Jasmail Singh, general secretary of the of Punjab AIDS Control Employees Welfare Association (PACEWA).

Sixty contractual staff members of the PACEWA staged a protest against the state government outside Ludhiana’s civil hospital. The employees also went up to the civil surgeon’s office and raised slogans against the government.

Mahinder Pal, the association’s president said, “Besides being deployed during de-addiction programs, the AIDS Control Society employees are also being assigned frontline duties in Covid-19 units.”



Pal said the state government must cover the employees under the state health insurance.

He said that the strike will continue till the worker’s demands are met.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Andhra Pradesh CM leaves for Vizag, will visit gas leak victims: Latest updates
May 07, 2020 13:34 IST
8 dead, over 1000 fall sick after gas leak at Andhra Pradesh chemical plant
May 07, 2020 13:08 IST
‘Gas leak might have occurred from storage tank’: Andhra Pradesh minister
May 07, 2020 13:10 IST
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
May 07, 2020 10:20 IST

latest news

Massive sandstorm sweeps Niamey. ‘Apocalyptic,’ says Twitter
May 07, 2020 13:55 IST
Karan Johar’s son Yash discovers his locker in his closet
May 07, 2020 13:55 IST
Assam Class 12 board exam results likely to be announced by June end
May 07, 2020 13:52 IST
Steve Carell? Real Space Force chief would’ve preferred Bruce Willis
May 07, 2020 13:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.