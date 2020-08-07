Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 755 new infections take Haryana tally past 39K

755 new infections take Haryana tally past 39K

As per a medical bulletin, 680 patients recovered from the infection on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 32,640

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 00:04 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Haryana reported 755 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the state's tally to 39,303. Three infected persons — two from Faridabad and one from Ambala — succumbed to the viral infection, pushing the death toll to 458.

As per a medical bulletin, 680 patients recovered from the infection on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 32,640. The recovery rate was over 83% and the fatality rate was 1.17%. The number of active cases was 6,205 in Haryana.

About 53% of the new infections on Thursday came from five NCR districts of Faridabad (161), Gurugram (83), Rohtak (60), Sonepat (51) and Rewari (48). Other districts which threw up substantial number of new cases were Ambala (78), Panchkula (54), Kurukshetra and Hisar (36 each) and Karnal (34). The bulletin said there were 127 critically ill patients, including 14 on ventilator support, on Thursday.

Among other districts, Yamunanagar reported 24 new infections followed by Panipat (22), Bhiwani (15), Sirsa and Jhajjar (14 each), Kaithal (10), Nuh (6), Mahendergarh (5), Jind and Charkhi Dadri (2 each). No new infections were reported from Palwal and Fatehabad.



Sarpanch of Mundsa village, a 35-year-old Delhi transport bus driver from Bahadurgarh, and a 45-year-old milkman from Dhani Ahiran were among 14 cases detected in Jhajjar.

PANIPAT MLA TESTS POSITIVE

Panipat (rural) MLA Mahipal Dhanda tested positive of Covid-19 on Thursday. In Karnal, a 42-year doctor from Nilokheri succumbed to the infection at a private hospital in Panchkula. He was posted at LNJP Hospital in Kurukshetra.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra CET cell to hold 3rd round as 306 PG medical seats in government institutes lie vacant
Aug 07, 2020 01:31 IST
Artist duo sculpt eco-friendly cow dung Ganesha idols
Aug 07, 2020 01:30 IST
Developer can’t add extra floor without nod of buyers: Maharashtra real estate regulator
Aug 07, 2020 01:29 IST
As Covid-19 testing increases, positivity rate drops in Mumbai
Aug 07, 2020 01:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.