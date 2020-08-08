789 new cases take Haryana’s Covid-19 tally to 40,843

A woman, center, is assisted out of a morgue after taking a final look at the body of her husband Sudheer Warrieth, who died in Friday's plane accident in Kozhikode, Kerala, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. The deceased was confirmed Covid-19 positive. The special evacuation flight bringing people home to India who had been trapped abroad because of the coronavirus skidded off the runway and split in two while landing in heavy rain killing more than a dozen people and injuring dozens more. (AP Photo/C.K.Thanseer) (AP)

Haryana’s tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 40,843 on Saturday with 789 fresh instances of the viral infection reported in 24 hours, while seven new fatalities pushed death toll to 474, according to the state health department’s daily bulletin.

Kaithal district for the first time on Saturday reported Covid-19 deaths. Two persons died of the viral infection in the district. Among the 22 districts of the state, Kaithal was the only one which had no Covid-19 death so far.

Two deaths were also reported from Bhiwani, while one fatality each was registered in Faridabad, Palwal and Jind.

Among the districts which reported fresh cases include Faridabad (149), Panipat (126), Gurugram (99), Ambala (88), Panipat (126), Panchkula (61), Hisar (36), Kurukshetra (33) and Kaithal (18), the bulletin stated.

The number of active cases in the state currently stood 6,338 while 34,031 have been discharged after recovery. As of Saturday, the state’s recovery rate was 83.32 per cent while the rate of doubling of infections was 28 days.