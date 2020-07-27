Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 795 new cases take Haryana’s Covid tally past 32,000

795 new cases take Haryana’s Covid tally past 32,000

Three people succumbed to the disease in Faridabad and one each in Ambala and Nuh, taking the death toll to 397

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Karnal

Haryana on Monday registered 795 fresh Covid-19 infections, pushing the state’s tally to 32,127.

Three people succumbed to the disease in Faridabad and one each in Ambala and Nuh, taking the death toll to 397, state’s health bulletin mentioned.

As many as 218 people tested positive in Faridabad, followed by 108 in Gurugram, 91 in Rewari, 81 in Karnal, 80 in Ambala, 50 in Sonepat, 35 in Hisar, 31 in Sirsa, 22 in Jhajjar and 19 in Kurukshetra.

However, the recovery rate also improved to 77.96% as 662 patients got recovered/discharged on Monday.



As of now, 25,046 patients have been cured of Covid in the state, which has 6,684 active cases.

According to the bulletin, 5.59 lakh samples have been sent for Covid-19 testing so far with an average of 22,064 tests per million. In the past 24 hours, 9,863 samples were collected in Haryana.

Most of the new cases are being reported from the districts falling under the national capital region (NCR). Out of 32,127 cases reported in the state till date, 22,248 patients are from five NCR districts — 8,720 in Gurugram, 7,911 in Faridabad, 2,792 in Sonepat, 1,512 in Rewari and 1,313 in Rohtak.

As per the health department, there were 132 patients on the oxygen support and 24 on ventilators.

Hisar MP recovers

BJP’s MP from Hisar Brijendra Singh has recovered from the infection. In a message he posted on his social media accounts on Monday, the MP thanked his doctors, family members and supporters. He was in home isolation at his Delhi residence.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Global recoveries hit 10 million even as Covid-19 rages on
Jul 28, 2020 03:04 IST
Covid-19 curbs to ease in Kashmir ahead of Eid, mosques to remain shut
Jul 28, 2020 01:18 IST
Aviation sector needs urgent plan to deal with crisis: CAPA-India asks government to intervene
Jul 28, 2020 00:57 IST
Five deaths, 136 fresh cases of Covid-19 detected in Ludhiana
Jul 28, 2020 00:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.