Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 8 booked for clash over loud music played by DJ in Jagatpura

8 booked for clash over loud music played by DJ in Jagatpura

Nine persons were injured in a brawl between two groups over a DJ playing music near a government school at Jagatpura village here

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 23:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A week after nine persons were injured in a brawl between two groups over a DJ playing music near a government school at Jagatpura village here, the Sohana police on Thursday registered case against eight persons.

Another case was lodged as the opposing party responded with counter charges.

Two persons were booked under Sections 323, 324 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC on the complaint of Manu Ram, who was from the family that had hired the DJ. Six others were booked under Sections 323, 341, 506 and 148 of the IPC on the statement of Arshad and Ram’s neighbour who had complained about the music.

Assistant sub-inspector Sikandar Singh who was investigating the case said, “Manu Ram is being treated in hospital while the remaining eight injured persons were discharged. We have registered the case on the basis of medical reports of both the parties. The suspects will be arrested soon and (names of) some more suspects might be added in the FIR.”



On July 31 night, Manu Ram’s family had hired a DJ to celebrate a family member’s birthday and mark festivities on the eve of Eid.

A heated argument followed when the family of Rashid (Arshad’s father) living in the neighbourhood objected to the loud music and asked that it be played at low volume.

Both parties attacked each other with sticks and swords.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Aug 07, 2020 01:45 IST
Politics over hooch tragedy: Punjab ministers want Bajwa, Dullo out; MPs stay defiant
Aug 07, 2020 01:37 IST
Maharashtra CET cell to hold 3rd round as 306 PG medical seats in government institutes lie vacant
Aug 07, 2020 01:31 IST
Artist duo sculpt eco-friendly cow dung Ganesha idols
Aug 07, 2020 01:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.