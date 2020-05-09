8 out of 9 Covid-19 deaths at PGIMER due to other co-occurring illnesses

Among the persons who died, two had both hypertension as well as chronic kidney disease; another two had diabetes; one had hypertension as well as diabetes; and two persons had only coronary artery disease. The youngest among the deceased was a six-month-old girl who had congenital heart disease. (HT FILE)

Out of the nine deaths that have occurred due to Covid-19 at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), eight persons had co-morbid conditions.

Co-morbodity refers to the presence of one or more additional medical conditions co-occurring with a primary condition such as coronary artery diseases, diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney diseases.

Among the persons who died, two had both hypertension as well as chronic kidney disease; another two had diabetes; one had hypertension as well as diabetes; and two persons had only coronary artery disease. The youngest among the deceased was a six-month-old girl who had congenital heart disease.

The average age of the patients who died due to the virus was 48 years.

Dr Digambar Behera, senior professor, department of pulmonary medicine, PGIMER, said when a virus like this infects a person it causes a cytokine (small proteins important in cell signaling) storm in the body. Thus, other illnesses alter the defence system and a number of reactions take place which cannot be easily managed.

“When people with underlying diseases like diabetes develop a viral infection, it can be harder to treat them due to fluctuations in blood glucose levels. Same is the condition with other diseases,” Dr Behera said.

He added, “The immune system of such patients is compromised making it difficult to fight the virus. We need to make sure that persons with such problems are taken care of and medicines are available to them.”

Dr GD Puri, head of anesthesia and intensive care, said that the institute was trying to decrease the mortality due to the virus. “In patients with other diseases we try to contain the underlying disease which ultimately can save a life. Basically it is also done in anticipation of what may go wrong in the patient with such diseases and that is why we try to control it before it gets worse.”