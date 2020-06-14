8 succumb to virus in Haryana, 415 fresh infections surface

A doctor in PPE suit collects swab sample at Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Wazirabad, Gurugram, on Saturday. (ANI)

Eight coronavirus positive patients in Haryana succumbed to the contagion on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 78. Six of them were from Gurugram and two from Faridabad.

Haryana’s 18 districts reported total 415 fresh infections, taking the state’s tally to 6,749.

Jind, Yamunanagar, Kaithal and Fatehabad did not report any fresh case on Saturday, the health department’s bulletin said.

The total number of active cases on Saturday was 3,868, while 328 persons were declared recovered. There were 48 critically ill Covid-19 patients, including 15 on ventilator support, in the state on Saturday.

203 cases were detected in Gurugram, while Faridabad count jumped by 100 infections. These two NCR districts jointly accounted for 68% of the total active cases on Saturday.

Among other 16 districts, Rohtak saw 30 new cases followed by Ambala (16), Bhiwani (14), Mahendergarh, Hisar and Jhajjar (7 each), Sirsa (6), Palwal (5), Panipat (4), Kurukshetra, Sonepat, Rewari and Karnal (3 each), Nuh (2), and Panchkula and Charkhi Dadri (1 each).

Though the bulletin didn’t mention it, Sonepat administration said a 62-year-old man from Delhi died during treatment at Khanpur Kalan medical college on Friday.

Meanwhile, a Covid-19 bed availability website was made operational by the Haryana government on Saturday. The web portal — www.coronaharyana.in — gives real-time information about the beds available in various medical facilities for coronavirus patients across all 22 districts.

These include Covid-19 hospitals, isolation and quarantine centres. The portal also provides information about the coronavirus testing laboratories and collection centres.