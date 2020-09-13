82% new Covid-19 infections in Haryana from 11 districts

People queue up to register for Reverse Transcription-Polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) for Covid-19 testing at a community centre in Gurugram on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Half of Haryana’s 22 districts accounted for 82% of the 2,783 new Covid-19 infections reported on Saturday. The new infections pushed the cumulative tally to 91, 115.

A medical bulletin said that 24 infected persons died on Saturday, taking the toll to 956. Among those who died on Saturday, five were from Karnal, three each from Faridabad and Ambala; two each from Gurugram, Hisar, Sirsa and Yamunanagar; and one each from Kaithal, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Panchkula and Rohtak.

On Saturday, four districts threw up more than 200 cases each while seven reported more than 100 cases each. They are Gurugram (326), Faridabad (278), Karnal (272), Hisar (213), Ambala (197), Panchkula and Panipat (178), Jind (174) Kurukshetra (173), Sonepat (165), and Sirsa (131).

Substantial numbers were also reported from Rohtak (77), Rewari (68), Yamunanagar (61), Jhajjar (56) and Mahendergarh (55).

The bulletin said that 2, 188 infected persons recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 70, 713. The number of active infections was 19, 446 with seven districts, each having more than 1, 000 active cases, accounting for over 58% of them. The bulletin said there were 322 critically ill patients, including 42 on ventilator support.

Among other districts, Fatehabad reported 48 new cases followed by Palwal (40), Kaithal (39),Bhiwani (30), Nuh (16) and Charkhi Dadri (8).