83 community transmission cases in Amritsar in 5 days

Dist records first 100 community transmission cases in 17 days and took 10 more days to record another 100 cases

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 23:15 IST

By Mandeep Kaur Narula, Hindustan Times Amritsar

The district administration and the health department are on toes as the Covid-19 spread in the community is increasing rapidly in Amritsar, with 83 cases being reported in five days where the patient had no travel history or been in proximity to an infected person from outside the state.

After relaxations in the lockdown were announced on May 19, it took 17 days (till June 5) for the district to record 100 community transmission cases and next 10 days (till June 15) to reach 200-mark of community transmission cases. However, the community transmission cases showed a sudden spike in the last five days as 83 more cases got added to the list.

To date, the district, which has been put in the ‘red-zone’ category, has recorded 752 Covid-19 cases, of which 499 patients have recovered and 31 had succumbed to the disease.

Since May 19, over 445 Covid-19 cases were reported in the district of which 283, approximately 63%, are community transmission cases. Sixty-six such cases surfaced on Thursday, Friday and Saturday alone.



“These community transmission patients were tested in flu corners after they showed symptoms of the disease. Their source of infection could not be traced yet but the administration and health department have made three containment and two micro-containment zones in the district, to further contain the spread of the disease. The cases are being increased rapidly as the lockdown was uplifted and people are community in the market without taking precautionary measures,” said civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore.

“Also, to control its spread and to find out how much the community has been infected, we are taking over 1,000 swab samples daily from the district, which is being tested at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The recovery rate in Amritsar is high and the active patients will soon get recovered,” he said.

ESI HOSPITAL CLOSED AFTER PHARMACIST TESTS POSITIVE

A day after a pharmacist of ESI Hospital, Amritsar, tested positive for Covid-19 the hospital has been temporarily closed.

“A team of the health department visited the ESI Hospital where a pharmacist was found infected. The swab samples of the entire staff have been taken for testing and disinfectants were sprayed. Till the reports of all the staff members are awaited, the hospital will be closed. The close contacts of the pharmacist have been quarantined,” said Dr Kishore.

