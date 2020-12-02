Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / 83-year-old Chandigarh woman loses ₹9.93 lakh to scammer

83-year-old Chandigarh woman loses ₹9.93 lakh to scammer

Took her debit card details and withdrew money from her bank account through five transactions.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 21:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Fraudsters stole Rs 9.93 lakh from the account of an 83-year-old woman after offering her help regarding an issue with her bank account alerts.

In her complaint, Sunita Dhawan of Sector 23 told the police that her mother received her pension in her Punjab National Bank account.

Lately, her mother had not been getting alerts of her bank transactions. Therefore, she looked up the bank’s customer care number online on November 27, but got no answer to her call.

After sometime, someone called her, claiming to be a bank customer care executive and asked what she needed help with. When she explained her concern, the caller sent a web link on her mobile phone.



He told his mother to fill up the form through the web link and took her debit card number and PIN details.

He said she will get multiple alerts for one-time passwords (OTPs) due to a server issue, and asked to share all OTPs with him, while assuring that the bank alerts will resume soon after.

On November 30, the elderly woman received text messages about five transactions from her account, totaling Rs 9.93 lakh.

Therefore, the family approached the police and a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) was registered at the Sector 17 station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
Dec 02, 2020 21:59 IST
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
Dec 02, 2020 20:28 IST
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Dec 02, 2020 20:06 IST
Sasikala applies for early remission and release from Bengaluru prison
Dec 02, 2020 20:44 IST

latest news

Fuel theft: Ludhiana MC chief orders suspension of Chief sanitary inspector, two other staffers
Dec 02, 2020 22:09 IST
Supplies deplete at Delhi’s main markets in Azadpur, Ghazipur and Okhla as border blockade keeps trucks away
Dec 02, 2020 22:09 IST
DU students new to OBE look to recent graduates for assistance
Dec 02, 2020 22:08 IST
Interim bails of 3,499 prisoners extended in view of Covid-19 spike in capital
Dec 02, 2020 22:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.