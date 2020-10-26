Sections
87% PEC graduates unwilling to attend virtual convocation this year

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 01:02 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A majority of graduates of the Punjab Engineering College (PEC) have expressed willingness to have a physical convocation for the 2019-20 academic year when the situation normalises, rather than a virtual one this year.

Last month, the dean alumni of the institution, professor Divya Bansal, was authorised by the PEC senate to conduct a survey of graduating students on their willingness to attend a virtual convocation in November.

Of the total 544 students of BTech and MTech who had participated in the survey, 87.2% said they would rather attend a physical convocation when the situation normalises.

As approved by the PEC senate, the students were given the option that their degrees will be posted to their homes in November (for those who apply for them) and then a physical convocation will be conducted whenever possible and a majority agreed for it.



PEC director Dheeraj Sanghi said, “We will wait for a few months to organise a physical convocation when the situation will allow us.”

Professor Bansal said, “We are empowering our students in taking the key decisions of the institution and about their education, and this in turn promotes critical thinking.”

The PEC has to give degrees to a total of 850 students of which 630 are graduates of various branches, 200 are MTech students and 20 are PhD scholars.

