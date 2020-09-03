9,090 fined in Panchkula for not wearing masks

Till date, 9,090 people have been fined in Panchkula for not wearing masks in public places and ₹45.45 lakh has been collected.

Those found violating orders can face legal action under Epidemic Disease Act, 1987, as per which a person can be punished under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per a press statement issued by Panchkula police, “The administration has been appealing to the public to wear masks and maintain social distancing to contain the spread of Covid-19. Those not wearing masks or not wearing them properly will be fined Rs 500. If they do not pay, they will be booked under Section 188 of IPC.” A similar drive is on in villages like Raipur Rani, Kalka and Pinjore.