Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 9,090 fined in Panchkula for not wearing masks

9,090 fined in Panchkula for not wearing masks

₹45.45 lakh has been collected in fines

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 01:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

Till date, 9,090 people have been fined in Panchkula for not wearing masks in public places and ₹45.45 lakh has been collected.

Those found violating orders can face legal action under Epidemic Disease Act, 1987, as per which a person can be punished under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per a press statement issued by Panchkula police, “The administration has been appealing to the public to wear masks and maintain social distancing to contain the spread of Covid-19. Those not wearing masks or not wearing them properly will be fined Rs 500. If they do not pay, they will be booked under Section 188 of IPC.” A similar drive is on in villages like Raipur Rani, Kalka and Pinjore.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Imran Khan project to get 2 Indians sanctioned for terror fails, UNSC throws it out
Sep 03, 2020 01:03 IST
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
Sep 02, 2020 21:01 IST
US cautions on Atma Nirbhar, points to ‘systemic’ issues in trade talks
Sep 03, 2020 01:13 IST
Pakistan bans Tinder, 4 more dating mobile apps, says it’s immoral content
Sep 03, 2020 01:55 IST

latest news

Kanpur couple found hanging in bedroom, children asleep in next room: Cops
Sep 03, 2020 02:04 IST
THE World Rankings: Panjab University ranks fourth among Indian varsities
Sep 03, 2020 01:59 IST
Pakistan bans Tinder, 4 more dating mobile apps, says it’s immoral content
Sep 03, 2020 01:55 IST
Chandigarh PG fire tragedy: Accused building owner withdraws plea
Sep 03, 2020 01:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.