9 volunteers to get 1st dose of Oxford vaccine at PGIMER this week

9 volunteers to get 1st dose of Oxford vaccine at PGIMER this week

The first dose of Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University will be administered to the volunteers this week at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and...

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:52 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The first dose of Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University will be administered to the volunteers this week at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

“Ten candidates were screened on Wednesday, nine of whom fulfilled the required conditions for the study. Vaccine will be administered to them in coming two to three days. The process of screening and recruitment will continue in the first phase for 100 volunteers on a daily basis,” PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said.

To be eligible to volunteer, a person should be above 18 years of age, not have any underlying medical condition, and not have contracted the Covid-19 infection before. The family members of the candidates also have to test negative for the disease.

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had recently sent a show-cause notice to the Pune-based firm, Serum Institute of India, questioning why it has not stopped trials after a UK volunteer reportedly showed symptoms of neurological disorder, prompting four other countries to pause the study.

At the PGIMER, recruitment of candidates was also put on hold while the safety approval for the first 100 participants from the Data Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB) was awaited, which has now been provided.

The premier institute is going to assess immunogenicity (formation of antibodies) along with the safety of the vaccine.

