992 primary schools in Ludhiana to get ₹1.19 cr to maintain hygiene

As many as 992 government primary schools in the district will receive a recurring grant of Rs 1.19 crore to maintain hygiene on their premises for students of pre-primary classes aged between three to six.

Each school will get Rs 12,000 to purchase the essential items needed to maintain cleanliness.

School heads can utilise the grant to purchase first-aid kits, sanitisers, liquid soap dispensers, water campers, door mats and kits comprising towels, nail cutters and combs. This is the first time that the central government has provided funds for students of this age group under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

In the first-aid kit, school authorities can keep bandages and medicines. The expiry date of the items must be checked so that new items can be bought in time. A foot-operated sanitiser dispenser can also be purchased.

A first-aid corner must be established where school authorities have to put up the contact numbers of district education department and block primary education officer.

Other necessary items including blankets, mattresses, water proof wall mats and stainless steel dustbins can also be purchased using the funds received.

District education officer (elementary), Rajinder Kaur, said: “We have received the grant and it has been disbursed to the blocks. This move by the government will help primary schools provide better facilities to students of pre-primary classes.”

Barjinder Singh, head teacher at a government primary school , said, “Every primary school is doing its best to provide good facilities to pre-primary students. This recurring grant will help in their efforts. First-aid kits and mattress are required as these children are young and need proper health care.”

The school heads have been directed to send a utilisation certificate of the grant by December 15, 2020, to the head office.