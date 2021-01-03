9kg heroin seized, 105 criminals nabbed Haryana in 2020

Haryana Police seized 9kg heroin from across the state last year and nabbed 105 ‘most-wanted’ criminals, according to director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava.

In 2020, police had also seized 52kg opium, 60kg charas, over 4,141kg poppy husk, 1kg smack, 2,371kg ganja, 5,375 banned injections, over 1.49 lakh prohibited pharma tablets and 5,839 cartons of liquor.

DGP Yadava said the Haryana Police’s STF set up to deal with organised crime apprehended 105 hardened criminals and 22 offenders carrying cash rewards ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 2.5 lakh.

He said the STF crackdown on organised gangs resulted in the arrest of criminals like Raju Basodi, Rajesh Rakbar, Ashok alias Soki, Imran, Sohit Rancho, Manish Baba and Vicky Garg.

Haryana Police had declared a collective reward of more than Rs 10 lakh on their arrest, the DGP said.

One of the arrested criminals, Raju Basodi, was accused in more than 30 cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, and robbery. He was operating his gang from Thailand, the DGP said.

“Due to continuous fear and pressure of the STF, most offenders and dreaded criminals opted to stay out of Haryana,” he said, congratulating STF chief Amitabh Singh Dhillon, DIG (STF) Sateesh Balan and the entire task force for their performance.

The STF arrested 77 people and recovered 81 illegal pistols, revolvers and 320 cartridges from them, said the DGP, pointing out that STF had also identified a number of most-wanted criminals who were spreading their criminal activities in Haryana and neighbouring states of Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.