A breather: New Covid cases see a dip in tricity

Only 440 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the tricity on September 21, down from 754 on September 18.

The number of Covid-19 cases being reported daily has seen a gradual dip in the tricity, with only 440 fresh ones reported on Monday (September 21), down from 754 just three days back (September 18). The peak was witnessed on September 13, when 865 people had tested positive.

Chandigarh, which has the maximum population in the tricity, has seen a gradual dip from 347 cases on September 15 to 240 on September 21. The daily count has remained below 300 since September 17 while around 1,500 tests are being conducted on an average every day.

The number of people tested positive has more than halved in Mohali district from 337 on September 18 to 150 on September 21, while the number of tests has largely remained unchanged. Only 134 cases were reported on September 20.

However, the number of cases as well as tests in Panchkula district have been fluctuating. When around 1,150 tests were conducted on September 16, 110 new cases had come to the fore. The tests saw a gradual decrease to 776 on September 20, while the number of cases stood at 133. Only 50 new cases surfaced on September 21.

‘Number of factors need to be evaluated’

“A number of factors need to be evaluated to see whether this is a real or pseudo dip in the pandemic,” said Dr PVM Lakshmi, a professor in the department of community medicine and school of public health at the PGIMER, who was also part of the central government’s team deputed to assist the Chandigarh administration in Covid-19 management.

“To scientifically prove a dip, we need to take into account not only the testing numbers, but also the strategy employed. We need to see how and when contacts are being tested and what type of testing is being employed among other factors,” he said.

UT health secretary Arun Gupta said the administration is not reading too much into the recent decline in numbers.

“One factor (for decline) can be a dip in testing, but it has to be ruled out in the UT’s case as around 1,500 tests are being done daily for the past two weeks. A minor reason could be the increase in the number of antigen tests because more number of asymptomatic people are coming forward. Positivity among them is low, from which we can deduce that infection spread has decreased. But we need to wait and see whether this trend continues, “ he said.

Dr KK Talwar, Punjab government’s adviser on health issues and former PGIMER director, said the situation is stabilising in a few districts of Punjab and same may be the case with the tricity. “If the number is decreasing, it shows that the situation is stabilising. But the emphasis should be on early detection of disease so that lives can be saved, “ he said.

3 succumb, 240 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh reported 240 new coronavirus cases and three deaths on Monday. The Union Territory’s Covid tally has reached 10,298 while the toll stands at 123.

A 36-year-old man from Palsora, who had acute kidney injury and diabetes, was among those dead. The other two were elderly men, aged 68 and 79, from Sector 24 and 15, respectively.

As many as 7,411 people have recovered so far, of whom 273 were discharged on Monday, while 2,761 cases are still active.

2 lose life, 150 test +ve in Mohali

With two more people losing battle against Covid-19, the toll has gone up to 163 in Mohali district. Also, 150 fresh cases were reported on Monday, taking the count to 8,512.

Those who died included an 82-year-old woman from Phase 10 and 46-year-old man from Dera Bassi, both suffering from diabetes.

Among the fresh cases, 50 surfaced in Dhakoli, followed by 41 in Mohali city and 26 in Gharuan. Meanwhile, 141 patients were discharged, taking the number of those cured to 5,708. As many as 2,642 cases remain active.

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said: “Unlike the rapid surge in the past 10 days, the district witnessed somewhat respite with pace of acceleration of cases slowing down coupled with improvement in the corresponding recovery rate.”

3 deaths, 50 fresh cases in Panchkula

Panchkula district reported three casualties and 50 new cases, which took the tally to 5,110 and death toll to 67.

Those dead have been identified as two men, aged 57 and 82, from Natwal and Sector 16, respectively, and a 65-year-old Barwala woman with diabetes. The octogenarian was also suffering from hypertension and diabetes.

As many as 3,773 patients have been cured so far, while 1,270 cases remain active in the district.