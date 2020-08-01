Sections
Home / Chandigarh / A juvenile can’t be denied bail merely on report of threat to life: HC

A juvenile can’t be denied bail merely on report of threat to life: HC

The Punjab and Haryana high court has said that merely an apprehension that a juvenile in conflict with law could be harmed, is no ground to deny bail.The HC bench of Justice GS S...

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 21:34 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Punjab and Haryana high court has said that merely an apprehension that a juvenile in conflict with law could be harmed, is no ground to deny bail.

The HC bench of Justice GS Sandhawalia said that bail to a juvenile ‘is a rule’. “It will not be fair as such that he should continue to be detained in juvenile home on this aspect,” the court said, while referring to a social background report which had been furnished by the child welfare police officer, wherein it is observed that life of a child in conflict with law is in danger if he is set free.

The court said that if there is any danger to life of the juvenile, it is for his family to approach the state to protect him from the threat perception. “If he is not released on bail, he will only be exposed to other children who have also been detained on account of having committed offences. The ends of justice will not be served if the petitioner is kept in juvenile home during pendency of trial. Possibility of the petitioner being misguided by other accused in calling the deceased cannot be discounted,” the bench observed, ordering his release on bail. The court also took note of the fact that he and his family had no other criminal cases against them.

The order came in a bail plea filed by a juvenile, aged 16 years. The juvenile was among three persons booked in a murder case reported in November 2019. The allegations were that the boy called the deceased on some pretext and then two more persons joined in and the victim was allegedly burnt to death.



The crime was a result of the victim’s brother marrying the sister of two other accused against wishes of the family. The Juvenile Justice Board had denied bail in December 2019.

The order was upheld by the district and sessions court, Mansa, in February this year, which prompted the family to approach HC. The Mansa court had denied bail observing that the juvenile will be exposed to physical danger since the dispute arose out of honour killing.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

US astronauts prepare for SpaceX-NASA return home from ISS
Aug 01, 2020 22:09 IST
Friendship Day: Tiger, Jacqueline, Ananya reveal their 3 am friend
Aug 01, 2020 22:09 IST
Pak Army, ISI planning to declare Karachi federal territory with China’s support: MQM leader Altaf Hussain
Aug 01, 2020 22:04 IST
PMC, administration meet pvt labs; ask them to first submit reports to authorities
Aug 01, 2020 22:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.