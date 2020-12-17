AAP gives ₹2 lakh aid to deceased Ludhiana farmer’s family

Paying tribute to farmer Gajjan Singh, 55, who died in Haryana during the Delhi Chalo march against the three farm laws in the last week of November, Aam Aadmi Party gave financial aid of ₹2 lakh to his family on Wednesday.

AAP MLA and state kisan wing president Kultar Singh Sandhwan along with other leaders visited Gajjan Singh’s village Khatran in Samrala.

Terming him a martyr of the movement, AAP leaders slammed the Union government for destroying the farming sector by introducing the three farm laws.

“Prime minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government is harassing farmers due to its stubbornness, which is forcing millions of farmers across the country to sleep on roads amid cold weather. The farmers of Punjab, who have fed the whole country, are being mistreated,” said Sandhwan.

He said calling peacefully protesting farmers extremists and anti-national had “exhibited the mental bankruptcy of the BJP”. He said PM Modi should address this issue by holding talks with farmers sitting on the border.