Sections
Home / Chandigarh / AAP leaders stage stir, demand revival of Bathinda thermal plant

AAP leaders stage stir, demand revival of Bathinda thermal plant

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs and other leaders on Monday staged a protest near finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal’s residence against the state government’s move to...

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 21:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs and other leaders on Monday staged a protest near finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal’s residence against the state government’s move to dole out hundreds of acres of land of Bathindra Thermal Power Plant, which was shut down two years ago, to its “loved ones”.

The party members led by leader of opposition (LOP) Harpal Singh Cheema demanded revival of the power plant, which, they said, was lying shut due to the wrong policies of successive governments.

The protesters marching towards the Badal’s official residence were detained by the Chandigarh Police. As per a press release, AAP MLAs Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Gurmit Singh Meet Hayer and Jai Krishan Singh Rori, state political review committee chairman Harchand Singh Bursat and youth leader Sandeep Singla participated in the protest among others.

Cheema said they wanted to meet Manpreet Badal to remind him the election promise of reviving the thermal plant.



MLA Sandhwan said if the government has taken the unfortunate decision of closing down the thermal plant permanently, the land should be restored to the farmers from whom it was acquired in 1969.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

State cabinet nod to ‘Digital Punjab’ for grievance redressal on single platform
Jun 22, 2020 21:53 IST
26 more test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal, tally rises to 727
Jun 22, 2020 21:52 IST
India’s top hockey player delighted to reconnect with families
Jun 22, 2020 21:45 IST
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is now NFC certified
Jun 22, 2020 21:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.