Sections
Home / Chandigarh / AAP’s Panchkula nominee held in ₹2-crore fraud case

AAP’s Panchkula nominee held in ₹2-crore fraud case

The economic offences wing of Chandigarh Police has registered a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 00:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A retired IAS officer in his complaint alleged that Yogeshwar Sharma had cheated him of ₹2,05,50,000 in property fraud. (HT WEB)

Yogeshwar Sharma, who contested last year’s Haryana assembly elections from Panchkula on the Aam Aadmi Party ticket, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly duping a retired bureaucrat of around ₹2 crore in a property deal.

Yogeshwar Sharma is a resident of Sector 16. The complaint has been identified as Harjeet Singh, a resident of Sector 40B, Chandigarh, and a retired Punjab bureaucrat.

Harjeet Singh in his complaint alleged that Sharma had cheated him of ₹2,05,50,000 in the name of selling the basement and ground floor of a shop-cum-office (SCO) in the Sector 46C market.

The economic offences wing of Chandigarh Police has registered a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



MAN LOSES ₹2 LAKH IN LOAN FRAUD

A 30-year-old resident of Daria village was allegedly duped of ₹2.37 lakh by a banker from Mumbai on the pretext of providing a personal loan worth ₹30 lakh. The victim was identified as Sunny Kumar, who has a private business. Kumar told police that he got in touch with Kamil Khan for a personal loan of ₹30 lakh.

Khan asked him for necessary documents and through a number of cash deposits in December and January, got ₹2.37 lakh transferred to himself. When Khan stopped taking his calls, Kumar approached the police.

A case has been registered under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

GSEB HSC Result 2020: Gujarat Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2020
Jun 15, 2020 00:56 IST
Mumbai civic body helplines see rise in calls as Covid adds to anxiety, stress
Jun 15, 2020 00:55 IST
Tackling soaring Covid-19 cases immediate job for Ludhiana’s new deputy commissioner
Jun 15, 2020 00:53 IST
BMC to launch new Hancock bridge by August end
Jun 15, 2020 00:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.