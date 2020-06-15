AAP’s Panchkula nominee held in ₹2-crore fraud case
The economic offences wing of Chandigarh Police has registered a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.
Yogeshwar Sharma, who contested last year’s Haryana assembly elections from Panchkula on the Aam Aadmi Party ticket, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly duping a retired bureaucrat of around ₹2 crore in a property deal.
Yogeshwar Sharma is a resident of Sector 16. The complaint has been identified as Harjeet Singh, a resident of Sector 40B, Chandigarh, and a retired Punjab bureaucrat.
Harjeet Singh in his complaint alleged that Sharma had cheated him of ₹2,05,50,000 in the name of selling the basement and ground floor of a shop-cum-office (SCO) in the Sector 46C market.
A 30-year-old resident of Daria village was allegedly duped of ₹2.37 lakh by a banker from Mumbai on the pretext of providing a personal loan worth ₹30 lakh. The victim was identified as Sunny Kumar, who has a private business. Kumar told police that he got in touch with Kamil Khan for a personal loan of ₹30 lakh.
Khan asked him for necessary documents and through a number of cash deposits in December and January, got ₹2.37 lakh transferred to himself. When Khan stopped taking his calls, Kumar approached the police.
A case has been registered under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.