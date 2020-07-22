Sections
Home / Chandigarh / AAP seeks special ‘girdawari’,compensation to farmers for crop damage in Punjab

AAP seeks special ‘girdawari’,compensation to farmers for crop damage in Punjab

In a statement, Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said the state government should immediately start work on rectifying drainage system

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 23:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday demanded ‘girdawari’ to assess the extent of crop damage due to rain and release of full compensation to the farmers affected by this.

In a statement, Cheema said the state government should immediately start work on rectifying drainage system. “The recent showers have deflated the false claims of development made by Captain Amarinder Singh and the Badals during their successive regimes,” he said in a statement.

The AAP leader said that Captain had recently claimed to have spent Rs 50 crore to take on the fury of rains ahead of monsoon. “Will the CM tell people where the money has been spent? Crores were spent in the name of cleaning drainage system and strengthening river embankments, but these had been only on paper,” he said, demanding a judicial probe into the matter.

