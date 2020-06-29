AAP stages protests against Modi, Sukhbir across Punjab to oppose farm ordinances

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers staged a protest against prime minister Narendra Modi and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal across 117 state assembly constituencies on Monday to oppose three farm ordinances passed by the Centre.

Leader of opposition (LOP)Harpal Singh Cheema said, “AAP will oppose the anti-farmer ordinances and fight for the people the state.”

AAP vice-president (Sangrur) Narinder Kaur Bharaj said Sukhbir wanted to protect his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal at the Centre and therefore had lent support to the controversial ordinances but AAP will organise people against such policies.