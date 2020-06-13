Sections
AAP terms Centre’s ordinances on agri marketing ‘anti-Punjab’

AAP leaders submitted a memorandum to the governor through DCs in all districts, demanding immediate withdrawal of all three ordinances passed by the Modi government

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 00:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab on Friday, termed the three ordinances brought out by the Union government as ‘anti-Punjab’, and claimed that these are aimed at ruining the agriculture sector in state. AAP leaders submitted a memorandum to the governor through DCs in all districts, demanding immediate withdrawal of all three ordinances passed by the Modi government.

MLA and party chief spokesperson Prof Baljinder Kaur said, “The ordinances – the Farmer Product Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Support) Ordinance 2020, Price Guarantee and Farmer Services (Empowerment and Security) Ordinance 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 – are aimed at abolishing the MSP for wheat and paddy.”

In the memorandum, the party has alleged that the ordinances being imposed on pretext of benefitting the farmers will prove to be a curse for them and benefit corporate houses instead.

