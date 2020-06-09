Sections
Home / Chandigarh / AAP urges Longowal to step down over post in Akali Dal

AAP urges Longowal to step down over post in Akali Dal

Talwandi Sabo legislator Baljinder Kaur charged the Akali leadership with using religion for their political gains and said the SAD should be derecognised as a political party

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 22:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bathinda

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership on Tuesday demanded resignation of SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal after he was nominated as the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) core committee member.

At a press conference here, Talwandi Sabo legislator Baljinder Kaur charged the Akali leadership with using religion for their political gains and said the SAD should be derecognised as a political party. “Longowal was handpicked on Monday for the top decision-making body of the SAD. He must quit as the head of a religious body after taking a political plunge. The Election Commission of India should also take note that a sitting chief of a religious body has been nominated for a political post,” said Kaur, also a national executive member of AAP.

AAP legislator from Bathinda rural segment Rupinder Kaur Ruby said the Badal family has been controlling the SGPC, which is evident from the induction of Longowal into SAD. She said the Badal family should clarify its stand on the statement of Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on the formation of Khalistan. “The statement appears to be carefully issued at the behest of the Badal clan. AAP condemns any statement that may affect communal harmony,” she said.

