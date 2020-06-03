Abandoned pit bull saddles Ludhiana MC with Rs 6,000 chicken bill

The pit bull was caught on April 3 but two months on the owner has still not shown up to claim him. (HT PHOTO)

When officials of the Ludhiana municipal corporation caught an abandoned pit bull in Ishar Nagar, little did they know that they would be stuck looking after the ferocious dog with an expensive diet for over two months.

The dog was caught on April 3 but two months on the owner has still not shown up to claim him. On June 2, the municipal corporation filed a report against the canine’s owner at the Jamalpur police station and asked the police to find her.

“The pit bull eats nothing but chicken. Now, a bill of Rs 6,000 is outstanding with the chicken shop owner,” said an MC official.

The dog is being kept in a cage at the MC’s Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre in the Haibowal Dairy Complex.

MC senior veterinary officer Dr Harbans Dhalla said, “A few dog lovers helped us identify the owner. A woman, who claimed to be the dog’s owner called in May, saying she was a resident of Jamalpur but was stuck in Patna due to the lockdown. She also shared pictures of herself with the dog.”

“The woman promised to come and get the dog once domestic flights resume, but she has failed to show up till now. Her contact number is no longer reachable,” Dhalla said.

Dhalla said they had been planning to hand over the canine to one of the dog lovers in the city, but then decided against it as the pit bull is too ferocious to be handed over to anyone other than the owner.

STAFF IN TERROR OF CANINE

“Even the staff members at the ABC Centre do not go near the dog as he is very aggressive. I have given photographs of the dog and its owner to the Jamalpur police,” Dhalla said, adding that if the dog wasn’t taken off their hands soon its diet will have to be changed.

Dhalla said if anyone had any leads on the whereabouts of the dog’s owner, they can share it on 98150-91107.