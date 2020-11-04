Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Abhay Chautala submits private member’s Bill to Haryana Speaker on MSP guarantee for farmers

Abhay Chautala submits private member’s Bill to Haryana Speaker on MSP guarantee for farmers

On assembly session eve, INLD leader’s Bills have been referred to the agriculture and food and supplies department to explain govt’s viewpoint

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 15:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala addressing supporters while canvassing for the party candidate during the recent Baroda assembly byelection. (HT file photo)

Former leader of opposition in the Haryana assembly and INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala has submitted three private member’s Bills to Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, seeking guarantee that farmers’ produce will not be sold or bought below the minimum support price (MSP).

The truncated monsoon assembly session resumes on Thursday.

The Bills have been referred to the agriculture and food and supplies department to explain the government’s viewpoint on the issues mentioned in the Bills.

The private member’s Bill submitted by Chautala is on the lines of Bills passed by the Punjab assembly recently.

Meanwhile, the Dabwali Congress MLA Amit Sihag has signed a memorandum in his blood to protest the enactment of three agricultural marketing laws by the Centre. The memorandum is addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind.

