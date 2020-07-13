Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Absconding peddler held with 1kg heroin, drug money in Sultanpur Lodhi

Absconding peddler held with 1kg heroin, drug money in Sultanpur Lodhi

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 23:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Police on Monday arrested an absconding drug peddler with 1kg heroin and Rs 46, 000 drug money in Sultanpur Lodhi town of Kapurthala district.

The accused, Gurbejh Singh of Kapurthala, was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by a court in two cases of drug peddling registered against him.

Addressing a press conference, superintendent of police (investigation) Manpreet Singh said a naka was set up after they got a tip-off that a smuggler was coming to the city to sell drugs.

“The occupant of a Hyundai Verna car (PB38-3786) sped away when the police team signaled to stop the vehicle. The cops nabbed him after a brief chase and recovered the drugs and money from him. He was already facing five drug cases across Punjab. His father, mother and brother were also facing smuggling cases,” he added.



A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered Gurbejh, the police said.

