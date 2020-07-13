Sections
Absconding rape accused held by Haryana Police after 10 years

Police said the accused had raped a woman who lived in a village temple in 2010

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 23:59 IST

By PTI, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A rape accused, who had been absconding for 10 years, was nabbed from Hisar, a spokesperson of Haryana Police said on Monday.

“Since 2010, the accused changed locations, even jobs to evade arrest. However, the rape accused was on Sunday nabbed after 10 years of crime from Hansi in Hisar,” he said.

The spokesperson said that the accused, identified as Suresh alias Kalia, a resident of Hansi, had in September 2010 raped a woman who lived in a village temple. A case in this connection was registered in Sadar police station Hansi and the accused had been absconding since then, he said.

Investigations revealed that after committing the crime, the accused fled to Delhi and continued to change his job to evade arrest. He worked as a flower seller, driver and also served at a private company in the national capital. He remained in hiding there for about 10 years, he said.



During the course of investigations, the court had also declared him a proclaimed offender in 2012. Police, in July 2018, announced a cash reward of ₹25,000 on his arrest.

