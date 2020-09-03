Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Academic session of undergraduate classes to start from October 6 in Haryana

Academic session of undergraduate classes to start from October 6 in Haryana

The higher education department of Haryana on Wednesday said the new academic session 2020-21 of undergraduate classes in all colleges will start from October 6. The higher...

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 01:29 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The higher education department of Haryana on Wednesday said the new academic session 2020-21 of undergraduate classes in all colleges will start from October 6.

The higher education department will start online admission process for the 2020-21 academic session from September 7 and the first merit list will be released on September 26.

An official spokesperson said the department of higher education has decided to conduct ‘Centralized Online Admission’ for undergraduate classes this time for the next academic session. Under this, online admissions for all government, aided and self-financed colleges in the state will commence from September 7 and continue till September 21.

From September 22 to September 25, a merit list will be prepared after examining the applications and documents. After this, the first merit list will be released on September 26 for which fee can be deposited by September 29. The second merit list will be released on September 30.



Meanwhile, Chaudhary Charan Singh Agricultural University (CCSAU), Hisar, has announced the examination dates for admission to postgraduate and PhD courses.

An official spokesperson of the university said that in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the examination will be held on September 6, 9, 12 and 16.

He said that admission to the courses will be through online mode only. There will be no physical reporting this year.

After checking documents uploaded by the candidates, if there is any deficiency, they will be informed on their mobile number and email id. If a candidate does not provide the information within the stipulated time, he/she will not be allotted the seat in the first counselling.

The dates for the second counselling will be issued separately.

The spokesperson said that there will be no change in the terms and conditions related to admission and reservation in the university brochure.

He said all applicants should visit the university website admissions.hau.ac.in and hau.ac.in for the latest information.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Imran Khan project to get 2 Indians sanctioned for terror fails, UNSC throws it out
Sep 03, 2020 01:03 IST
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
Sep 02, 2020 21:01 IST
US cautions on Atma Nirbhar, points to ‘systemic’ issues in trade talks
Sep 03, 2020 01:13 IST
Pakistan bans Tinder, 4 more dating mobile apps, says it’s immoral content
Sep 03, 2020 01:55 IST

latest news

Kanpur couple found hanging in bedroom, children asleep in next room: Cops
Sep 03, 2020 02:04 IST
THE World Rankings: Panjab University ranks fourth among Indian varsities
Sep 03, 2020 01:59 IST
Pakistan bans Tinder, 4 more dating mobile apps, says it’s immoral content
Sep 03, 2020 01:55 IST
Chandigarh PG fire tragedy: Accused building owner withdraws plea
Sep 03, 2020 01:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.