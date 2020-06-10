Accelerate work on Shahpurkandi dam project: Punjab chief secy

Sections
Updated: Jun 10, 2020 23:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab chief secretary Karan Avtar Singh on Wednesday directed the Shahpurkandi Dam Project Authority to make efforts for the commissioning of the project by its deadline of May 2022. The project is being constructed on river Ravi and reduce the outflow of the water to Pakistan, while benefitting both Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir on its completion.

The chief secretary chaired the 11th meeting of the Standing Committee of Shahpurkandi Dam Construction Board on Wednesday, and said that project will allow the country to use the full potential of river Ravi as per the Indus Water Treaty.

A spokesperson said the project comprises construction of 55.5m high dam, 7.7km long hydel channel and two power houses with installed capacity of 206 MW. The project will also create irrigation potential for 5,000 hectare in Punjab and 32,173 hectares in J&K. It will provide intensive irrigation facilities in around 1.2 lakh hectare under UBDC System. The project, when completed, will generate 1,042 Million Units of electricity per annum. Additional chief secretary, industries & commerce, Vini Mahajan, attended the meeting through video conference.

