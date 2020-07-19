‘Action against dera chief by Akali govt in 2007 would have averted sacrilege’

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Sunil Jakhar on Sunday said that had the Akali-BJP government acted sternly against the dera chief for dressing like Guru Gobind Singh in 2007, then neither the sacrilege of 2015 nor the Behbal Kalan firing would have taken place.

In a media briefing, Jakhar said that the then deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, who also held the charge of the home minister, always supported the dera chief, thereby backstabbing the panth.

“After the 2007 incident, an FIR was lodged against the dera head, however, before the police could present the challan in the court, the Akali-BJP government filed two affidavits in the court stating that action would incite religious feelings besides giving a free hand to the dera head’s henchmen for assaulting his critics,” said the Congress leader.

He further stated that in 2008, the Punjab and Haryana high court had allowed the filing of challan but the matter was kept in limbo for four years as after fresh delimitation, Bathinda Lok Sabha seat was de-reserved and the Badal family was eyeing the seat for 2009 general elections. They therefore started trading started with dera chief, said Jakhar.

“Just three days before the 2012 assembly polls, the Akali-BJP government filed a fresh affidavit stating that the dera chief neither came to Salabatpura in May 2007 (where he dressed like the tenth master) nor participated in any function,” said the PPCC chief.

He further said, “Sukhbir stage-managed the release of the dera head’s movie in 2015 and implemented his divisive agenda of 2007. Now on the directions of Sukhbir Badal, the dera chief has been pardoned by the temporal seat of Sikhs, to be withdrawn later.”

JAKHAR’S COMMENTS, A BUNDLE OF LIES: CHEEMA

Reacting to the charges by Jakhar, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) called it a bundle of lies. Former minister Daljit Singh Cheema said that Jakhar was in such a hurry to mouth malicious lies against the SAD that he forgot to mention that it was the SAD- BJP government which sanctioned the prosecution of the dera head in the Salabatpura case for hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community.

Cheema said not only was a case registered against the Dera head under Section 295 (A) and 298 for hurting religious sentiments but also under Section 153 (a) for provocation with intent to riot. “The case went up to the sessions court and is still pending in the Punjab and Haryana high court,” he added.